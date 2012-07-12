Auditions for BOEING BOEING

×

Life is likely very complicated for a man with three fiancees. Such a thing would be very, very difficult to manage in the modern world, but midway through last century it could have theoretically worked. Such is the premise for the 1960s French farce Boeing Boeing.

One of the oldest theatre traditions in the state of Wisconsin, Whitefish Bay's Bay Players are looking for the right cast for an upcoming production of the farce. The quality of a community theatre production of this (are rally any production at all) relies pretty heavily on what talent shows up to audition. There are six roles. The man, an old friend of his, his housekeeper, his American fiancee, his French (or perhaps Italian) Fiancee and his German Fiancee.

Auditions take place August 6th and 7th at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium on 1200 East Fairmount Street. Auditions start at 7pm. For further information, call director Ray Bradford at 414-272-5694.