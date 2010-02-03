×

Acacia Theatre opens its doors to potential actors this month as it holds auditions for an upcoming production of The Trip To BountifulHorton Foote’s 1954 drama set in Texas. A woman yearns to return to the town she grew-up in. With the right kind of staging, this could be a very powerful production on the Concordia University stage that Acacia uses.

Auditions for Bountiful take place on February 14 between 6:30-8:30 and Monday, February 15 between 7:00-9:00. Auditions consist of readings from the script.

Callbacks will be Monday evening, February 22nd. Rehearsals begin March 8th.

Texas is a big part of the atmosphere for Bountiful. Those who can come-in to auditions with a drawl that sounds reasonably authentic will probably make a pretty strong impression.

Acacia is looking for 3 women and six men aged 20 – 65. The show will be directed by Elaine Wyler. The show runs May 7 – 16. Auditions are by appointment only. Those looking to schedule an audition should call 414-744-5995 or email: acacia@acaciatheatre.com.