Auditions For Bountiful

Acacia Theatre Looking To Cast for 1954 Drama

by

Acacia Theatre opens its doors to potential actors this month as it holds auditions for an upcoming production of The Trip To BountifulHorton Foote’s 1954 drama set in Texas. A woman yearns to return to the town she grew-up in. With the right kind of staging, this could be a very powerful production on the Concordia University stage that Acacia uses.

 

Auditions for Bountiful take place on February 14 between 6:30-8:30 and Monday, February 15 between 7:00-9:00. Auditions consist of readings from the script.

 

Callbacks will be Monday evening, February 22nd. Rehearsals begin March 8th.

 

Texas is a big part of the atmosphere for Bountiful. Those who can come-in to auditions with a drawl that sounds reasonably authentic will probably make a pretty strong impression.

 

Acacia is looking for 3 women and six men aged 20 – 65. The show will be directed by Elaine Wyler. The show runs May 7 – 16. Auditions are by appointment only. Those looking to schedule an audition should call 414-744-5995 or email:  acacia@acaciatheatre.com.

 