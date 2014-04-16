Auditions: Busch and Durang At Theatre Unchained

×

Theatre Unchained had previously announced that it would be staging a production of the classic drama Glengarry Glen Ross. Plans change and in this case, change looks really good.

In the place of the heavy sales drama, Theatre Unchained will be staging a few one-acts.

From the official announcement:

“Theatre Unchained will hold open auditions for “Vampire Lesbians of Sodom” by Charles Busch, “Desire, Desire, Desire” and “Naomi in the Living Room”, two dark comedies by Christopher Durang on Wednesday and Thursday, April 23rd and 24th, 2014 from 7PM to 9:30PM. All three one-acts will be presented together as an evening of

theatre that will run for nine performances from May 23 through June 8, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

“Vampire Lesbians of Sodom” will be directed by Ray Bradford. “Desire, Desire, Desire” will be directed by Sharon Nieman-Koebert and “Naomi in the Living Room” will be directed by James Dragolovich. We are looking for 10 - 15 males/females to play multiple roles. There are plenty roles available for all types and ages. “

