Auditions: The Butler Did It Again

The Venerable Bay Players--one of the longest-standing community theatre traditions in Wisconsin is going to be staging The Butler Did It Again. This is not to be confused with the company staging The Butler Did It again. To be sure, if memory serves, they did a solidly entertaining production of Tim Kelly's original murder mystery parody not too long ago. And now they're staging Kelly's sequel. The original was kind of faun jab at the murder-mystery genre. This should be more of the same. Kelly's got a pretty sharp wit. This one has been staged pretty steadily all over the country. And around the world. A quick Google of the title shows that an Australian production is going into rehearsals on the 21st. One day earlier than that in THIS hemisphere, the Bay Players will be holding auditions for its staging of the comedy, which runs April 4th - 12th.

From the audition notice:

" 6 Women and 6 Men, ranging in age from 18-80 are needed for the production of Tim Kelly's, "The Butler Did It Again" Auditions will consist of cold readings. Resumes and headshots welcome, but not required. Auditions will be held on January 20 and 21, 2014. 7: 00 PM at Whitefish Bay High School Cafeteria - 1200 E. Fairmount Avenue, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217. For more information: call Raymond Bradford 414-272-5694."

And just because it's a fun read, here's a bit of a detailed look at much of the cast of characters courtesy of the Australian auditions announcement on Facebook:

" Miss Jane Maple (Female aged (50 - 70)

She’s a publisher and socialite who’s known for her imaginative parties. She has invited to group of mystery writers to assume the characters of their famous novels. Unfortunately all doesn’t go as planned, again. This time Miss Maple has rented a plantation house, Spanish Moss, in the frightening swamp land of Louisiana. Suddenly the owner of Spanish Moss is murdered, can the mystery writers discover who the murderer is before one of them become the next victim.

Reginald “Chips” Woodward (Male aged 40 – 70)

He’s the old family retainer of Mr. Jasper Van Dine (The owner of the Plantation, Spanish Moss) that Miss Maple has renter the property from. He’s more interested in his pension than serving Miss Maple. Ready to throw in a red-herring, whenever he can, but all is not as it seems with this servant.

Laura Carlyle (Female aged 18 – 35)

The super-sweet Manhattan socialite author, who’s married to Rick Carlyle. Laura always tries to see the good in everyone and every situation but Miss Maple’s new discovery, Ruth Dice has her worried and when Laura meets Ruth, sparks fly.

Jane Doe (Female aged 20 – 40)

She’s Miss Maple’s social secretary, who is a very officious woman who like to make sure Miss Maples has all that she needs. Jane really doesn’t have the patience to deal with Chips. Jane’s really not the woman everyone thinks she is and what connection does she have with the author Harriet Beecher Stove and her novel “The Corpse Went Slumming”.

Ruth Dice (Female aged 20 – 40)

She’s Miss Maples new discovery, the author of “Conversation with a Ghoul”. When Ruth arrives she sees a shadowy figure who turns out to be Mr. Jasper Van Dine but he ends up dead behind the sofa. Ruth has contempt for all the other writers, believing her writing superior to theirs. Although not liking Chandler’s writing, she’s attracted to his manly charm. The question is, is she about to become the victim of the unknown assassin.

Father Frank White (Male aged 30 – 70)

Famous mystery writer, who has assumed the persona of his character, Father Frank White. He excels in theart of deduction. Father White uses the psychological approach. With being a man of the cloth, he does not approve of Ruth Dice’s style of novels. When Mrs. Danvers “sister” Eunice Meriwether arrives and throws the spanner in the works, this gets Father White’s mind working.

Isabel Hamilton/Mrs. Danvers/Eunice Meriwether (Female aged 40 – 70)

Isabel Hamilton an actress who is employed by Miss Maple to play the Housekeeper of Spanish Moss in the guise of “Mrs. Danvers”. Miss Maple spotted Isabel in a revival of Daphne Du Maurier’s “Rebecca”. Just to spice things up she also pretends to be her own sister Eunice Meriwether.

Tony Tallchief (Male aged 20 - 60)

He writes mystery novels that features an American Indian. He’s a man of the Old West, when men were men. Tony’s new to Miss Maples’s games but his simple charm commonsense is more than a match for her. After the murder of Mr. Jasper Van Dine, he and Rick transport the body upstairs.

Louie Fan (Male aged 18 – 70)

He’s the writer of the famous Louie Fan Mysteries, the Oriental Detective. He has a very bad Oriental accent, speaking in a staccato fashion. Louie has the unfortunate habit of accusing everyone of murder, with little or no proof. He has absolutely no talent as a mystery writer and his book sales reflect this. Louie is known for his quirky sayings that do not make sense to anyone but him.

Rick Carlyle (Male aged 18 – 35)

He’s the other part of the Manhattan mystery writing duo, Rick’s married to Laura Carlyle. He’s never without his stuffed dog Napoleon, now that Laura has developed an allergy to real dog fur, this is the closet that he has to man’s best friend. Rick’s worried that the appearance of Ruth Dice, he thinks that she’s here to replace Laura and himself. Rick’s a man of action, carrying the now deceased Mr. Jasper Van Dine with Tony and when Chandler needs his help, he comes to Chandler’s aid.

Linda Hayes (Female aged 18 – 35)

She’s engaged to Chandler Marlowe and she’s the last person he had expected find as a guest at this weekend party. Linda got invited to Spanish Moss by a mysterious phone call. Why is she there? Who invited her? And What is her connection to the old family retainer “Chips”. "