Auditions for CABARET MILWAUKEE

I seem to remember recently saying to someone that February is traditionally a very, very slow time for local theatre.

I know this because I heard me say it in an interview . . . but now that I'm looking at the weekend of Valentine's Day I can't help but notice that it's impossibly packed. Here's what's opening the weekend of Valentine's Day:

Theatre Unchained will be opening a production of Larry Shue's The Foreigner.

Windfall Theatre will be opening a production of The Petrified Forest

Marquette will be opening a production of Almost, Maine

Rockabilly Girl Productions will be staging Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret

The Quasi Mondo will be opening its tribute to H.P. Lovecraft--Love and Cthulhu

And now there's a sixth show opening Valentine's Day weekend.

Why bring it up now?

They'll be holding auditions at the end of the month.

And so . . . a weekend that sees Shue, Chocolate and Cthulhu also welcomes Cabaret Milwaukee

Milwaukee Cabaret will hold its first show February 13th and 14th at The Best Place inside the Pabst Brewery. There will be an old-timey radio drama staged with a retro vibe that should fit the venue perfectly. Om addition to the live radio drama, they are looking for acts that fit into the post-Vaudeville jazz era of the '30s and '40s.

Here's the post from Facebook:

"Cabaret Milwaukee will be holding its first auditions on Saturday Dec. 28th from 2-7pm at the Bremen Cafe Back room stage.

*Please note this will be cold readings for various parts.

If you plan on auditioning for any of the singing parts prepare a accapella jazz style song. Circa era 1930-40.

*Other parts of the show besides roles for the radio drama are as follows:

Tap Dancers, comedians, singers, and various other "old time' performers.

(Roles for drama)

6 males Various ages (may ask to play extra parts)

3 females (20-30's)"

So a big welcome in advance to Cabaret Milwaukee. Looking forward to the show. Don't know how I'm going to manage covering everything on a week of six openings, but I'm looking forward to a very, very busy Valentine's Day weekend.

For more information on Cabaret Milwaukee, visit their Facebook Page.