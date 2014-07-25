Auditions for Carrie: The Musical

It’s a Stephen King book about a girl who uses telekinesis to exact revenge on her high school. Perfect subject for a musical, right? Actually, it was only about a dozen years after the publication of the book that the story was adapted into musical format. The 1988 production didn’t make much of a run on Broadway. There was a subsequent revival that made it Off-Broadway a couple of years ago. The musical makes its Milwaukee Premiere with Theatre Unchained this coming October.

Theatre Unchained is looking to cast the show early next month with auditions being held on Aug. 4 and 5. For more information, visit Theatre Unchained’s Auditions site.