Auditions for Chairs After the Apocalypse

×

They're looking for actors. They're looking for one man and one woman.

(They're also looking for chairs--lots of chairs.)

And it might just be after the end of the world.

The production in question is Eugene Ionesco's The Chairs.

The director will be Leda Hoffmann.

The venue is the Alchemist Theatre.

They're interested in seeing actors age 20 - 90.

A man and a woman prepare to assemble an audience of everyone in the world for a very important announcement that just might be the meaning of life.

(Or not.)

I love the premise for the play. I love the playwright.

I'm hoping they get a good pair of actors for this show.

The auditions are being held just after noon into the evening on November 23rd.

Rehearsals begin on January 6th.

The play runs February 7th - 22nd.

Those interested should really check out the audition page of the Alchemist Theatre's website.