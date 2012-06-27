Auditions for A Christmas Carol

×

It's unspeakably hot. The weather outside has been kind of unpleasant. And then there's the humidity . .. So it's as good a time as any to start thinking about the next staging of A Christmas Carol. The Milwaukee Rep is looking for young actors to audition to be in the annual show.

the Milwaukee Rep is seeking applications for boys and girls ages 7 - 13 who are interested in performing in the annual show this coming winter.

Here's the information from the press release:

"Parents who would like their children to audition should send a separate photograph of each child, along with height, weight, age, clothing and shoe sizes, address and parent’s home and cell phone numbers as well as e-mail address to: Children Auditions; Milwaukee Repertory Theater; 108 East Wells Street; Milwaukee, WI 53202. Children should also include a brief note telling the theater about themselves and why they would like to be in A Christmas Carol. All information must arrive at The Rep by Friday, July 13.

Auditions will be held on Thursday, July 19. Callbacks will be held on Friday, July 20. Those chosen from submitted photos will be notified of an audition time. No one will be seen without an appointment. A Christmas Carol rehearsesTuesdays through Sundays from October 30 to November 28 and performsNovember 29 – December 24 at the Pabst Theater."