Auditions for Cream City Theater’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

This March the Cream City Theater introduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production. The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and Steve Beeson) will be staging a production of the classic drama Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The new company is looking to cast for the roles of George, Martha and Honey. Auditions for the production will be held on Nov. 10 - 11 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. The show has seven performance from Mar. 19 - 29 at Theatre Unchained on 1024 S. 5th St. Rehearsals will begin Feb. 9.

Auditions are held by appointment. For more information and complete details, contact Katherine at creamcitytheater@aol.com. Auditions will consist of readings from the script.

And speaking of readings from a script, Cream City Theater will be staging a reading of The Iceman Cometh at Inspiration Studios in November as well. The staged reading of the classic drama will run Nov. 7 - 15 at the space on 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis.

For more information about Cream City Theater LLC, visit them online.