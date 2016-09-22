Further Auditions for Dancing Microbes and Things

The idea for Animolecules sounds like a lot of fun. The acrobatic dance of photosynthesis. All the gently graceful drama of serotonin reuptake in the brain. Okay: I don't know that either of those things will even be in the show, but the possibilities are endless. Jenni Reinke and Brian Rott’s show is subtitles Choreographia Mocrobiotica . Sounds like it could be fun. The show runs Dec. 3 - 11.

Quasimondo Physical Theatre is still looking to audition physical theatre actors and dancers for the production. To schedule an audition/interview, contact Jenni by Oct. 1st: jenni.reinke@gmail.com or 414-793-5879. Previously-held auditions consisted of a brief warm-up, phrase work and movement invention. Individual meetings with directors will follow. A resume is appreciated, but not required. For more information, visit Quasimondo online.