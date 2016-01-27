Auditions for Dangerous Women

× Expand Most Dangerous Women Most Dangerous Women

The big picture of recent history can be difficult to connect-up with. Jan Maher’s Most Dangerous Women looks to use musical theatre to allow audiences the opportunity to gain some insight into the Peace Movement through telling the stories of some of the women who have been involved in it. It was written some time ago, but the show has been updated. This April, Marquette University Theatre and Milwaukee Public Theatre will be staging a concert reading of the play, which includes stories of courageous women from Jane Addams to Coretta Scott King to Malala Yousafzai and many others.

Marquette and Milwaukee Public Theatre are looking for a suitably diverse cast for the concert reading. Auditions take place Jan. 30 and 31 at Marquette’s Helfaer Theatre Studio 013 on the campus of Marquette University. For more information, visit the auditions’ page at Marquette University online.