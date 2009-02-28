Auditions for Divorce

On Tuesday March 10th, from 6pm – 9:30pm, Acacia Theatre Company will be holding auditions for The Great Divorce. The Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of a play based on the C.S. Lewis novel of the same name. Something of a more contemporary treatment of Dante’s Divine Comedy, The Great Divorce was a trip through hell, purgatory, heaven and salvation in a simple, easy to swallow allegory. Acacia will be using a stage adaptation of the book written by George Drance.

The production will be directed by Elaine Wyler. The show runs May 8 – 17 at Concordia University. Auditions will be held at the Church In The City on 2648 Nort Hackett. Auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (414) 744-5995 or email, acacia@acaciatheatre.com.