Auditions: Don’t Dress For Dinner

Marc Camoletti is best-known for his calssic ’60s farce Boeing-Boeing. A couple of decades later, he wrote an intricate, little comedy called Don’t Dress for Dinner. It’s the story of a man trying to engage in an extramarital affair and all of the people involved in it. The comedy is being staged locally next year by The Bay Players.





Auditions for the show (which will be staged in March) will take place Dec. 12 and 13 at 7:00 p.m. in the lower level cafeteria at Whitefish Bay High School on 1200 E. Fairmount Avenue. The Players’ Raymond Bradford is looking for 3 Men and 3 Women ages 25-60's. People can also contact Bradford at raydirector@netzero.com.