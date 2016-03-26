Auditions for Felix and Oscar

The comedy is a half a century old. It’s one of the single most successful comic premises to come out of the 20th century with a movie, a few TV series and countless productions to its credit. (The most recent incarnation is a CBS TV series developed by Matthew Perry which debuts its second season next month.)

Locally, there’s an outdoor production of the original stage play that will be brought to life courtesy of SummerStage of Delafield. Two mismatched bachelors try to negotiate living together onstage outdoors in Lapham Peak State Park this summer. The show runs Aug. 25 - Sep. 10. SummerStage is looking for its outdoor Felix and Oscar early this coming month as it hosts auditions Apr. 4 and 5. Where else would one expect to audition for such a show but at a bank? The auditions start at 7:00 p.m. on both days at Waukesha State Bank on 1227 Corporate Center Drive in Oconomowoc. For more information, visit the auditions’ events page on Facebook or contact Dustin J. Martin at dmartin@summerstageofdelafield.org.