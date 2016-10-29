Auditions for Fruition of a Delusion

It’s described as “A magical fantasy told with text, music, movement and a Rube Goldberg Machine.” Who WOULDN’T want to be a part of that? Next year, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Fruition of a Delusion. Written and directed by Kelly Coffey and Don Russell, the play is about, “Ruby, a person consumed with solving problems and the energy crisis with the help of her favorite scientists.” In addition to Ruby, we have Marie Curie, J. Robert Oppenheimer, Nikola Tesla and Robert R. Montgomery.

Auditions take place on Nov. 15 from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. at The Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave The show is scheduled to debut in Feb. 2017. For more information, visit the auditions’ Facebook page.