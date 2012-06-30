Auditions for GASLIGHT

×

The first two days in July, the Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for its long-running Vaudeville-style variety show. Gaslight is a diverse mixture of different types of performance that all mix in a fast-paced and family-friendly show. They're looking for people who can entertain on a comfortably big stage in Elm Grove. As stated in the Audition notice:

" f you've got a singing dog or a tap-dancing kid, or if you play the accordion with your feet or can juggle pigeons - or if you just like to sing or act or laugh - join us! We'll provide an accompanist."

(For some reason I picture Sunset's Jonathan West back stage during a show, looking at a stagehand, narrowing his eyes meaningfully and in a quietly dramatic tone saying, "yes . . . send them in. Send in . . .the pigeon jugglers.")

Gaslight runs August 24th, 25th and 26th at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Auditions will be held Sunday, July 1st and Monday July 2nd from 6pm - 8pm.

For more information on auditions, call Dan and Kay Esposito at 352-751-0130 or e-mail Kay Esposito at kkesposito@yahoo.com.