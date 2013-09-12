×

So Soulstice Theatre is staging a production of Woody Allen's God. It's a really fun existential play from 1975. A one-act that features cameo appearances by Blanche DuBois, Diabetes, Hepatitus, Trichinosis and Woody Allen himself. And so Soulstice theatre is looking to play these characters and many more in an upcoming produciton that runs January 23rd through February 8th. Stephanie Graham directs with Char Manny as assistant director.

From the announcement: " Sides for cold readings will be provided. No memorization required. This is an open audition, so no pre-scheduling is necessary. Just show up and be ready to have some fun! Call backs will be arranged with the director if needed. "

Auditions for God take place on September 25th at 7pm . Auditions will be held at the Soulstice Theatre itself on 3770 South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Questions can be addressed to the director at: shgraham124@gmail.com