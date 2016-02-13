Auditions for Good People

Racine’s Over Our Head Players will be staging a production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People this coming April. This moth OOHPs is looking for a few good people for its production of Good People. It’s a contemporary east coast dramatic comedy about a woman living paycheck-to-paycheck who reaches out to a successful ex-lover for help. The play debuted on Broadway in 2011. The Milwaukee Rep staged a production of it in 2014.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Roles are available for two men and five women. The show runs from Apr. 8 - 24. The auditions and all performances will be at the Sixth Street Theatre on 318 Sixth Street in Racine.

Auditions involve cold readings from the script; prepared pieces are not necessary. No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer. For more information, please leave a message for the director at the box office, 262-632-6802. Interested actors who cannot make the scheduled audition time may contact the director to arrange an alternate date.