Auditions for THE GOODBYE GIRL

In 1977, Neil SImon (who is primarily known as a playwright) had a film open. That is to say, he wrote the screenplay to The Goodbye Girl. Some time later in 1993, The Goodbye Girl was adapted into a stage musical. Twenty years later, that musical is being staged at the Waukesha Civic Theatre.

The happy musical set in a Manhattan apartment was adapted for the stage by Paul Simon with music by Marvin Hamlisch. And Waukesha Civic is looking to cast for the show, which all be staged as the second show of its 57th season. Auditions for WCT's The Goodbye Girl will be held on June 15th, 17th and 18th . Managing Artistic Director John Cramer directs with music direction by Anne Van Deusen.

For more information, visit Waukesha Civic Theatre online.