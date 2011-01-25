Auditions: Over Our Head Players Looking for Three Women (and male voices)

Last theatre season, Renaissance Theaterworks, staged Michele Lowe’s sharply comic contemporary one-act The Smell of The Kill. The short, feature-length comedy tells the story of three wives who find themselves in the rather unique position of trying to decide whether or not to open the door to a fully-locking walk-in freezer and let their husbands out. The baser ends of the comedy could’ve come across as flimsy and crude, but Lowe puts together a really compelling and sympathetic portrait of three women in a comedy that just happens to involve the possibility of homicide through criminal negligence. The Renaissance production of it featured a top-notch casteasily one of last season’s most memorable comedies. Racine’s Over Our Head Players are looking for a similarly talented cast for their upcoming staging of the comedy.

Over Our Head’s auditions for Smell of the Kill take place on Monday, February 7th at 7pm at the theatre on 318 Sixth Street in Racine. Prepared monologues are unnecessary as the auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. For more information, leave a message at 262-632-6802.

The show is scheduled to run March 25th- April 10th.