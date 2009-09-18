Auditions for Inspecting Carol In Elm Grove

×

The Sunset Playhouse has announced that it will be holding open auditions for its production of Inspecting Carola comedy inspired by Gogol’s The Government Inspector. The Daniel J. Sullivan comedy is set in a Midwestern theatre preparing to put on a production of A Christmas Carol in the midst of news that its government funding has been cut. The theatre’s only hopes of survival rest in a government inspector, who has quite unexpectedly shown-up. Much of the second half of the play is the company attempting to do a rather odd performance of the play in question. Could be fun. The Director is Bryce Lord.

The auditions will be held October 5 – 6 from 7pm – 10pm at the Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Road. Callbacks are on the 7th.

Call (262) 782-4431, x 302 for more info. Walk-ins are welcome.

They need 4 men and 7 women from 20s – 60’s and one 11 year-old boy.

Auditions consist of readings from the script.

Rehearsals run November 2nd – December 3rd.

The show runs from December 4th – 31st.