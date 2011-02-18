Auditions: An Invitation To Mistaken Identity

×

As Shakespearian shipwreck stories go, Twelfth Night is arguably one of the most fun. A complex mix-up of mistaken identities involving love, (requited and otherwise,) it’s a lot of fun for audience and ensemble alike.

Early next week, The Waukesha Civic Theatre is looking to cast a production of the show that will run May 6th-22nd. A consummate community theatre, WCT casts entirely from auditions with no pre-casting. Auditions take place at the WCT on 264 West Main Street from February 21st-22nd. The director is Robb Smith. In the past, no appointment has been necessary to audition with the WCT. For more info, call 262-547-4911.