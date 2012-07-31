Auditions for Irena's Vow With Acacia

×

Irena Gut is one of those historical figures who suffered from a life shaped by circumstance. She and her life were defined by complicated events in Europe . . . Poland was invaded by Germany and the Soviet Union in 1939. a 21-year-old Polish Catholic nurse was captured by the Soviet Army. After escaping, she ends up in the hands of the Germans and used as slave labor. She became a housekeeper for a German officer . . . and protected a dozen Jewish people from a horrific fate by hiding them. There's more story from there . . . story that has been forged into a play by Dan Gordon. The story was related to the playwright by Irena herself . . . and though the voracity of the story has been questioned, that doesn't change the fact that it is a truly remarkable story.

Acacia Theatre will be staging a production of the drama this coming November and it is looking to cast the show this coming August. Auditions for Irena's Vow will be held August 25th from 10 am to 2 pm at Church in the City on 2648 North Hackett. The show runs November 9th - 18th at Concordia University. They are looking for 4 women and 6 men in their 20s through 60s. Rehearsals run September 17th - November 8th.

Auditions are held by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 414-744-5995 or email acacia@acaciatheatre.com

More information from the press release:

" If needed: Callbacks will be held Aug. 27. (If unable to attend, please still come to initial audition).

The script of Irena’s Vow, written by Dan Gordon, is available online at the publisher’s website: http://www.playscripts.com/play.php3?playid=1946. Click "Read Sample" under FEATURES.

If you prefer, copies of the script of Irena's Vow will be available at Acacia’s office. They may be borrowed for 4 days for a $10 returnable deposit (our cost). Call/email office first to make arrangements.

Please arrive at audition 10 minutes early in order to fill out necessary forms. If you cancel at the last moment, please leave a message at 414-744-5995, box 2. Messages will be checked.

Rehearsals are at Church in the City. For directions to Church in the City, go to: www.citcweb.org "