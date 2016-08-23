Auditions for James and the Giant Peach

It’s probably one of the stranger bits of children’s fiction to pass through the decades. The idea of a kid befriending garden bugs and a giant, magical peach doesn’t sound like the type of thing that would be appealing for a single printing let alone decades and decades of readings and quite a few dramatizations. Nevertheless, James and the Giant Peach remains popular half a century after it was originally published. There’s a children’s stage adaptation of the story, which will be launched this coming Oct. 7 - 9 with the Racine Theatre Guild. The group is looking to cast the show this week.

Auditions for the show take place Aug. 24 at the Racine Theatre Guild on 2519 Northwestern Ave. From the official announcement:

“ Auditions are at the Racine Theatre Guild (lobby entrance), beginning promptly at 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 24. Appointments are not being taken. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office.

Actors unable to attend the audition should contact the director, Cody Ernest, at 262-930-4301 or cody_ernest@hotmail.com.