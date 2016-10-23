Auditions for Jesus Christ (Superstar)

It’s odd to think that one of the most enduring contributions to musical theatre to come out of the ’70s would have been originally conceived as a concept album and only later turned into a full-blown stage production. Since its debut in ’71, there have been countless stagings of one of the most popular concept albums in history. A ’70s musical adaptation of a highly influential piece of literature continues to bear its mark as yet another production of Jesus Christ Superstar makes it to the Greendale Community Theatre.

The Greendale Community Theatre is looking to cast the show, which will run Jan. 12 - 21 of 2017. The production is being directed for GCT by the talented Leda Hoffmann. Auditions take place on Nov. 2 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

From the official announcement:

“All roles are available to audition for. Specifically seeking talented men and women, ages 16-60+, for all roles. Please prepare a selection of music that does not exceed one minute in length. We ask that you prepare a song that is similar to the style of the show, but not from the show. Please bring sheet music for the provided accompanist. (PS, don't worry, he can play anything). No a cappella or CD’s.”

For further information, visit Greendale Community Theatre online.