In addition to all the other auditions coming up in the New Year, Bad Example Productions recently announced that it is looking for a cast for its upcoming summer production of Juliet and Romeo. As simple as the idea is, it sounds fiercely clever. The story now takes place in a matriarchal society where men are the kind of second class citizens women were in the age of Shakespeare. “Juliet’s shame is not only that she loves the enemy, but that has fallen in love with a man,” says Bad Example’s David Kaye.





Kaye and Bad Example are looking for a cast of twelve actresses (18 – 60’s) and four actors (20’s through 60’s) for the production, which will be staged at the Alchemist Theatre July 12th through 28th.





Auditions for Juliet and Romeo are by appointment only Sunday, February 5th from noon until 6pm at the Alchemist. To reserve an audition time, contact director David Kaye at: davidkkaye@yahoo.com









