Auditions To Kill A Mockingbird

To Kill A Mockingbird continues to be one of the most resonant dramas to come out of the 20th century. It’s a simple story with deep connections to an intense complexity. The 1960 novel gets brought to the stage once more this coming fall as Waukesha Civic Theatre presents a production of the Christopher Sergel adaptation that’s being directed by Rhonda Schmidt.

Waukesha Civic Theatre is looking to cast for the production next month. Auditions for the production take place Aug 8 and 9 at the Waukesha Civic Theatre Building on 264 West Main Street in Waukesha. Auditions run from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. on both days. No appointment is necessary. Those auditioning should come prepared to read from the script. For more information, visit the auditions page on WCT’s website.