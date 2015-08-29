Auditions for SHE KILLS MONSTERS

Qui Nguyen’s comedic fantasy She Kills Monsters is an interesting cross between fantasy and character-driven drama. It tells the story of a woman who finds the notebook of her lat teenaged sister. The notebook outlines a Dungeons & Dragons campaign that she was engaged in. She learns about her sister through learning about the imaginary realms that she explored. Kind of a fun use of old paper-and-dice role playing games as a foundation for a stage drama.

UW-Waukasha’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre Ensemble will be staging a production of the comedy Oct. 22 - 25. Auditions for the production will take place Sep. 7 and 8. For more information, visit UWC online.