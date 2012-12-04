Auditions For King Lear

×

Milwaukee can expect a second helping of Lear this year. Only a little while ago, there was a production of Shakespeare's classic at UWM. This summer, Alchemist Theatre will be staging the drama. And they're looking for a cast. And really, who WOULDN'T want to be in a production of King Lear ?

Auditions run:

Sunday December 9th 2012 from 11am to 7pm

Monday December 10th 2012 from 5pm to 9pm

Tuesday December 11th 2012 from 5:30pm to 9pm

The auditions take place at the Alchemist on 2569 South Kinnickinnic

Auditions are open to all non-Equity types by appointment only.

Actors under 18 are welcome with a parent or guardian.

Please bring two copies of a headshot and resume.

Prepare a Shakespearian monologue or just read something from the script that they've prepared.

You have two minutes to make an impression.

No pressure.

(This is only Shakespeare.)

To reserve and audition time, visit the auditions' page at The Alchemist online.