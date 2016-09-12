Auditions for a Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas

Christian-based Acacia Theatre Company has had success in the past with holiday shows based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books. This coming holiday season, they return to Wilder’s pioneer stories in A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas. They’re looking to cast for the production this month.

Auditions will be held Sep. 12 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sep. 15 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Auditions will be held by appointment only at Church in the City on 2658 N. Hackett Ave. Performances run from Nov. 11 - 20. Glenna Gustin directs.

To make an appointment call 414-744-5995 or email acacia@acaciatheatre.com.