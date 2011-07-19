Auditions For Leading Ladies

A pleasant retro-farce, Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies is a fun trip to the theatre. It’s set in the ‘50’s. A pair of down-on-their-luck British actors pretend to be long-lost relatives of an old woman on her death bed. As you might imagine, the relatives in question turn out to be women, so there ends up being some cross dressing. Men in drag fall in love with women. Precisely the sort of zany thing that usually goes on in a farce. A satisfying production of the play recently hit the Sunset Playhouse. The latest to production to make it to the stage does so courtesy of venerable community theatre group The Bay Players.

The players will be staging their production this coming fall. They’re holding auditions for the comedy Monday and Tuesday evening, August 15th and 16th at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium, 1200 E. Fairmount Avenue. Both auditions start at 7pm. 8 actors are needed between the ages of 20 and 60. 3 women and 5 men are required.

Auditions consist of readings from the script.

For more information, call the Bay Players Hotline: the Bay Hotline at 414-299-904 or director Ray Bradford at 414-272-5694