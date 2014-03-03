Auditions for Leda Hoffmann with the World's Stage

×

The prolific Leda Hoffmann will be directing something new for the end of the season…this only shortly before working on a show for Door Shakespeare this summer . . . her last show to open here before she goes out there (if I'm not mistaken) will end up being Sarah Kane's Phaedra's Love for the World's Stage. Here's the info from the announcement:

"AUDITIONS:

Sat. March 8 – 10:00am-12:00pm

Sun. March 9 – 11:30am-1:30pm

SIGN UP FOR A 5 MINUTE SLOT HERE:

http://tws.bringit.bz/public/94b2be

**ANNOUNCEMENT**

Auditions held at:

The Underground Collaborative

161 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Lower Level

Milwaukee, WI

REHEARSALS:

Rehearsals: April / May 2014

Production: Fri. May 23rd – Sat. May 31st, 2014

ABOUT:

Sarah Kane is a well-known British playwright whose plays include 4:48 Psychosis and Blasted. Her plays explore the relationship between bystanders, perpetrators, and victims in society and use intense poetic language and extreme stage action to explore those themes. Her play Phaedra’s Love is a modern adaptation of Seneca’s Phaedra, focusing on Phaedra’s stepson, Hippolytus. Unlike in the classical drama, the violent action happens on stage instead of off.

NOTE: It is highly recommended that you read the play before auditioning. For more information, please email leda@ledahoffmann.com

AUDITION INFORMATION / MATERIAL:

-Character Breakdown

Hippolytus – Male 20s-40s

Phaedra – Female, 30s-60s

Strophe – Female, 20s-30s

Doctor/Priest/Theseus – Male, 30s-60s

Ensemble – any gender, any age

-Please bring a headshot and resume.

-Please prepare a contemporary monologue (not more than 1min30sec in length).

-You may be asked to read from the script.

-Please be prepared to list potential conflicts for evening and weekend rehearsals in April and May.

- Please arrive 15 minutes prior to scheduled audition to sign in and fill out information.

If interested in auditioning and cannot make dates - please contact:

Artistic Director – Gretchen Mahkorn

gretchen.mahkorn@gmail.com

With questions or for specific inquires regarding the script , please contact:

Leda Hoffmann - Director

leda@ledahoffmann.com"