Auditions for Lend Me a Tenor

Ken Ludwig’s comedy Lend Me a Tenor is a classic piece of light entertainment. The play that debuted in 1989 was set in 1934. A world-famous tenor is due to perform in Cleveland, Ohio. When he doesn’t appear for the performance, an erstwhile assistant stands-in for him and gets the kind of performance he’s been dreaming about in a fast-paced comedy of identity, mistaken identity and lots of running around.

Next month, The West Allis Players will be casting for a production of the musical, which runs Oct. 7 - 16. The auditions are set to take place Aug, 15 and 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Men looking to play either singing part of Tito or Max will be asked to sing. Those looking to rehearse for any role should be familiar with the play and bring all conflict dates.

Auditions will take place at West Allis Central Auditorium on 8516 W. Lincoln Ave. For more information, visit The West Allis Players online.