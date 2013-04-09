Auditions for Les Mis

×

There will be a couple of productions of Les Miserables in the coming months . . . predating Skylight Music Theatre's production is Greendale Community Theatre's staging. It's a huge and humbling prospect for the theatre company, but they've been known to produce shows that are, in many ways, on par with any other company in town.

And right now, they're looking to cast one of the most popular musicals in the past half century. So it's probably more than a little daunting. And maybe you can help out.

They're looking to cast the show this month.Performance dates are July 25th - August 3rd. They will be auditioning April 15th and 16th. All the men on Monday the 15th (starting at 7pm) and all the women of Tuesday the 16th (starting at 7pm)

From the official announcement:

"Auditions will be held beginning at 7:00 PM, and singers will be heard in the order in which they arrive. You may arrive anytime between 7 and 9 PM - you do not necessarily need to be present precisely at 7:00 PM. We believe in an open audition policy, so be prepared to sing in front of whomever is in the auditorium. Once your audition is complete, you may elect to stay or leave. Please prepare a selection of music in the style of the show and/or character that you are interested in playing that does not exceed one minute in length. Singers MUST bring sheet music, and an accompanist will be provided. No CDs or a cappella, please. And don’t worry about song difficulty - whatever you want to sing, our accompanist will be able to play.

Saturday, April 20 - Callbacks for all non-children roles, 10:00 AM

The callback process will be as follows: A complete callback list will be posted on www.greendaletheatre.org no later than Wednesday, April 17. Specific callback requirements will also be posted at that time. Actors will have three days to prepare for callbacks, which will begin promptly at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 20. Following the completion of callbacks, phone calls will be made to give ask actors to accept roles in our production of LES MISERABLES. A complete cast list will be posted on www.greendaletheatre.org no later than Wednesday, April 24."

For more information, visit GCT online.