Auditions for Liz Shipe’s Latest

Theater RED recently announced that it will be producing the latest by Milwaukee playwright Liz Shipe. Shipe’s Sherlock Holmes plays at the Brumder Mansion were critical and commercial hits. Shipe’s work is very sharp and very commercially appealing. For her latest, Shipe is tackling the legend of Robin Hood with Lady In Waiting.
The play will be staged this coming August. Auditions will take place at the Alchemist Theatre on May 13 and 14 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Roles available include:
Robin Hood
Little John
The Sheriff of Nottingham
Guy of Gisborne
Alan of Dale
Will Scarlett
Prince John
King Richard
Much, the Miller's Son
Christopher Elst will be directing the show.
For more detailed information and to reserve a time slot to audition, visit Theater Red online.