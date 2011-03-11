Auditions, Love, Sex and the I.R.S.

×

It was in the era of TV sitcom Bosom Buddies. It covered some of the comedic ground as I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry nearly three decades earlier. William Van Zandt and Jane Milmore’s stage comedy Love, Sex and the I.R.S. is a comedy about a couple of roommates. The two guys—Jon and Leslie—decide to save some money on taxes by listing themselves as a married couple. You can probably see where this is going—they get audited. An impending visit from an I.R.S. agent inspires the inevitable cross-dressing. Kind of reminds me of a variation on Fred Carmichael’s More Than Meets The Eye—and probably dozens of others.

The Sunset Playhouse will be staging a production of the 1980 comedy this coming April and is looking to cast the show. Brian Zielinski directs the show. Auditions take place March 14th and 15th from 7-10pm. Callbacks are scheduled for the 16th. Rehearsals run March 28th-April 27th. The show runs April 28th – May 22nd. 8 roles are available—5 men and 3 women in their 20’s-50’s. Come prepared to read selections from the script.

For more questions, contact Managing Director Jonathan West at: jwest@sunsetplayhouse.com.