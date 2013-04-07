Auditions In Madison

Actors interested in hanging out in Madison have an opportunity to possibly get some work there at the Broom Street Theatre in June. Tracy M. Smith (formerly Tracy Doyle of Milwaukee-born Insurgent Theatre) is holding auditions next week for Lekker Mann. It's a brand new play by Tracy Smith. Here's the description:

"Rumors of a deadly prion pandemic and one-time love affairs muddy the waters in this visceral disaster drama. Six 30-somethings battle the consequences of disease, betrayal, and desire as a brutal storm rages, flooding the streets and confining the friends to one too-small flat on Madison's east side. Each individual searches for some peace, an entry into the eye of their own storm.

Prepare to get wet."

What I love about this is that it's a pandemic drama written by a UW-Madison Bacteriologist . (She moved away from Milwaukee to be a part of the microbiology program in Madison) And she's a good actress, too . . . so she's savvy enough to know what makes for good drama. This could be fun.

Auditions for the production will be held at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center on 953 Jennifer Street in Madison April 8th - 10th. Auditions start at 7pm each day.

Prepared contemporary monologues are encouraged but cold readings will be provided.

The cast of characters includes three women and three men.

No previous acting experience necessary.

Dedication required.

For more information please contact Tracy at smith.tracymae@gmail.com