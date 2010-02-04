Auditions: Max, Leo & Racine

In addition to its massive success on Broadway and beyond, Mel Brooks’ screwball musical The Producers has had a particularly remarkable amount of local popularity in the past couple of years, having had something like three different productions staged in and around Milwaukee in the past year or so, including impressive stagings by both The Skylight Opera and Carte Blanche Studios.

This May The Racine Theatre Guild stages it’s production of the popular musical comedy. The show runs from May 14 – 30th. The good news for people looking to be part of the latest production of Brooks’ comedy is that the cast is more or less open. Roles for males and females of high school age and above are still very much available. Anyone interested in being a part of the show should sign-up for an audition slot by contacting Racine Theatre Guild at 262-633-4218. RCTG’s offices are open from noon – 6pm Monday – Friday.

Auditions for the show will be held next month on Saturday March 6th at 2, 3, 4 and 5 pm and Sunday march 7th at 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 pm. All auditions will be held at the Racine Theatre Guild on 2519 Northwestern Avenue in Racine.