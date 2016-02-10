Auditions for SOME MEN

Playwright Terence McNally is probably best-known for Corpus Christie --his controversial stage drama about Jesus and his apostles as gay men in contemporary Texas. His comic drama Some Men is a series of scenes exploring the lives and attitudes of gat men in the U.S. over the course of 80 years. It begins and ends with a contemporary gay wedding, but there are scenes set in places as diverse as the Stonewall riots, a hospital during the height of the AIDS crisis, a beach in the Hampton’s in the ’20s and even an AOL chat room.

Theatrical Tendencies is looking to stage the Milwaukee premiere of the play, which debuted a decade ago elsewhere. The production requires 9 men ages 25 - 55. Auditions take place Feb. 16, 17 and 18 at Soulstice Theatre on 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, visit Theatrical Tendencies’ Facebook events page for the auditions.