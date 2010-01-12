Auditions For Metcalf-Directed Neil Simon Show

×

The name Neil Simon has become something of an automatic punch line in the younger crowd of Milwaukee theatre people. The playwright who was so popular .in the middle of last century continues to have appeal all over the country, but with so many contemporary comic playwrights providing such life to contemporary theatre, Simon seems a bit antiquated and out of touch. In spite of this, there still is some life in the old comedy yet. The Sunset Playhouse will be staging a production of Simon's Rumors this Spring. It's a farce that opened on Broadway in '88. It's a farce about an upper class dinner party at a deputy Mayor's place marred by the host's evidently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the earlobe prior to the guest's arrival. It's late period Neil Simon fun . . . a show that debuted just a few years before Lost In Yonkers. The show was one of Sunset's most popular comedies. As it celebrates its 50th Anniversary, the Sunset Playhouse will be staging the show yet again, directed this time by Milwaukee celebrity Mark Metcalf. As Sunset generally doesn't work with a professional cast, this is an opportunity for aspiring actors to work with a man who has appeared in Animal House, on Seinfeld and in countless stage productions.

Auditions for Sunset's Rumors are on January 18th and 19th at the Playhouse on 800 Elm Grove Avenue from 6 – 9 pm. Callbacks are scheduled for the 20th. They're looking for 5 women and 5 men in their 30's – 50's. Those looking to audition will be expected to read selections from the script.

Rehearsals are March 15th – April 15th. The show runs April 16th – May 8th.