Auditions For Moon Over Buffalo

Set in the 1950’s, the 1995 comedy Moon Over Buffalo has become a long-term hit for East coast playwright Ken Ludwig. The comedy about an aging theatre couple in Buffalo, New York has the kind of commercial appeal that has kept it going for over 15 years now. South Milwaukee’s Grant Park Players will be hosting auditions for a production of the comedy South Milwaukee PAC on Tuesday, June 22nd and Thursday, June 24th. The Players will be looking for three men and four women aged 18 – 70 to star in the comedy. Both open auditions start at 7:30pm at the South Milwaukee PAC on 901 15th Street in South Milwaukee.

For more information e-mail Mary Fugarino at: mfugarino@hotmail.com