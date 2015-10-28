Auditions For Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Milwaukee Youth Theatre will be producing a stage adaptation of the classic children’s book Mr. Popper’s Penguins. The 1938 story of a professional house painter who is forced to adopt a rather large group of penguins has been a favorite for decades. Milwaukee Youth Theatre is looking to cast the show, which will run for two days only next Feb. 11 and 12. Auditions will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 4 at Lincoln Middle School on 820 E Knapp St.

From the official announcement:

“To audition prepare a one minute memorized monologue and prepare to sing 16 bars of music. (Disney and Musicals are fine, avoid pop songs.) A movement activity and small group singing from the play's score will also be part of the audition. A photo is recommended. Rehearsals begin the first week of December on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.”

To schedule an audition appointment, call 414-390-3900 or email contact@milwaukeeyouththeatre.org.