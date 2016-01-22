Auditions for Murder

Early in a month populated by a couple of different murder mystery shows in the greater Milwaukee area, Hartland’s Lake Country Playhouse will be looking to cast for an upcoming production of the Agatha Christie mystery Witness for the Prosecution.

Based on a short story originally published in 1925, Witness for the Prosecution tells the story of a woman testifying against her own husband as he stands trial for the murder of an older woman.

The production runs April 1 - 17 at the Lake Country Playhouse on 221 E. Capitol in Hartland. Auditions take place at the Playhouse Feb. 9 and 10 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit Lake Country Playhouse online.