Auditions for Natalie Ryan

The Natalie Ryan sci-fi stage play series reaches the end of its trilogy this summer with its third annual production Natalie Ryan and the Edge of Eternity sees the high school-aged time traveler on her final staged adventure. Local comic writers Vince Figueroa nd Beth Lewisnki round out the trilogy this summer and they're looking for a cast for the production.

Auditions are Tuesday June 25th and Wednesday June 26th at the Underground Collective on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. Auditions begin at 7pm on both days.

Headshots are appreciated but not required.

Rehearsals begin the week of July 8th with evening sessions. Show dates are August 15-18 and August 22-25 at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue.

This is a rare opportunity for those who are into the milieu. It's kind of rare that pop sci-fi makes it to a local theatrical stage. And performers will be paid, so you can have fun and get paid a little money at the same time.

For additional information or questions, contact Vince Figueroa at:

vcoreproductions@gmail.com