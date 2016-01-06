Auditions for a Near-Apocalypse

× Expand The Skin of Out Teeth The Skin of Out Teeth

Somewhere between Our Town and The Matchmaker, playwright Thornton Wilder wrote kind of a strange play about humanity’s eternal cycle of survival from near-disaster into the next disaster that must be survived. There are biblical references. The first act opens on an impending ice age. The second act ends with an analog for the tale of Noah and his ark. The third act opens on the end of a war that’s been going on for seven years.

The Village Playhouse is staging a production of the play (which premiered in the midst of World War II.) Characters include a wooly mammoth, a dinosaur and a telegraph boy. Auditions for the production take place Jan. 18 and 19 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd St. in West Allis. Auditions run both days from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Deanna Strasse will direct. Please private message her or send her an e-mail at deannastrasse@gmail.com if you have any questions or cannot make the scheduled audition times.