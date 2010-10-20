Auditions for New Patrick Schmitz Show

×

Some time ago, Patrick Schmitz exhaustively interviewed an exhaustive number of people involved in local theatre. (75, actually.) It was research for an upcoming script about life in local, Midwestern theatre. Some time ago, there was a reading of said script which included rather intriguing performances by Alex Grindeland, Beth Lewinski and a few others. The script is evidently in some stage of completion, as Schmitz is looking to cast a performance of the comedy.

The show, which is scheduled to be staged next March, will be cast in Mid-December. The title of the play is Back and Forth. Here’s what Patrick is looking for:

1 male 35kknd

1 female 35kknd

1 male 25-30

1 male or female 18-22

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

For more information, contact Patrick at: PSchmitz25@yahoo.com