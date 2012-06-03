Auditions for a New Play In Racine

×

The Over Our Head Players are staging a new comedy by Racine resident Barbara Tylla att he beginning of August. The show is called The Cedar Chest Letters and it will be looking to cast the show in mid-June.

Described as "a sweet, poignant comedy," requires "four women, age range 22 – 75. One female actor in her early 20’s, one female to play her grandmother, and two additional women 30-55 are needed. One male actor, age range 45 - 60 years, is needed." The show runs two weekends August 3 - 12. All performances are at Racine's 6th Street Theatre.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Prepared pieces are not necessary. The play is based n actual letters found in a family cedar chest. Over Our Heads' Dianne Carlson directs.

The auditions take place on Tuesday, June 12th starting at 7pm at the Sixth Street Theatre in Racine. For more information, to request a script, or to arrange an alternate audition date, please leave a message for the director at the box office, 262-632-6802.