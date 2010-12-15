Auditions For A Nice Guy and A Few Young Asian Actors

One of the two or three most intimate theatre spaces in town, the Boulevard Theatre is an interesting opportunity for untested talent. Those who may have only a bit of experience onstage can potentially experience greater physical challenges than those given to professional actors on much larger stages. It’s also an opportunity to connect-up with an audience in extremely close proximity, which is one of live theatre’s greatest strengths . . . Just last Friday, the Boulevard announced that it was looking to cast a couple of upcoming shows “as soon as possible.” Here’s a look at some of what they need:

The company is looking to cast the role of Andrew in its production of Becky Shaw scheduled to run February 9th- March 13th. The show is being directed by talented Milwaukee actor David Flores. It’s a contemporary comedy about a married couple who set up a couple of single friends on a blind date. The script reads like a very well-polished, very cleverly scripted sitcom. Andrew is a nice guy who manages a law office. Being a nice guy, he also ends up being the one to set-up the conflict by arranging a blind date between a guy named Max and the title character. So the Boulevard is looking for a male actor who can seem nice enough and naïve enough to think that setting two people on a blind date is anything even remotely resembling a good idea. . . sounds like fun . . . .

The Boulevard is also looking to cast lead roles for its upcoming production of Cowboy Vs. Samurai. . . a play with a compellingly narrow demographic for its castVeronica is a beautiful Korean-American who has moved to a small Wyoming town and run into a couple of Asian guys there . . . one of whom is also described as Korean-American. A single, “ruggedly handsome,” Caucasian guy rounds out the cast. Casting can sometimes be pretty flexible with regards to race. (A decade and a half ago, I appeared in a community theatre production of Rashomon without a single Asian actor . . . ) but Cowboy Vs. Samurai is very specific to young Asian actors as it explores the nature of cultural and ethnic identities as they play-out in the contemporary U.S. Travis is an English teacher in Breakneck, Wyoming . . . the only Korean-American in the tiny town until Veronica shows-up. He’s attracted to her. The catch? She’s only into dating Caucasian guys. This could be a really, really interesting production with all the right actors. Here’s hoping for the right cast . . .

Actors interested in more information should contact the Ensemble's Artistic Director Mark Bucher through either emailing (mbucher@juno.com) or by calling the Boulevad’s 24-hour voice mail system at 414-744-5757.