Auditions And An Opening With the Bay Players

One of the oldest theatre traditions in the state, The Bay Players continue to be active into the New Year with both an opening and auditions scheduled for January.

January 14th, the Players’ production of The Butler Did It opens. The Tim Kelly whodunit spoof takes place on an island off the coast of San Francisco. A group of mystery writers attend a murder mystery weekendall dressed as their characters. Naturally, things get complicated.

The Bay Players’ production of The Butler Did It runs January 14th – 22nd at the Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium on 1200 East Fairmount Avenue. All shows start at 8pm. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. For more info, call 414-299-9040.

In the midst of Butler’s run . . . the Players are looking to cast a program of three short plays written by contemporary playwright Christopher Durang. It’s a promising evening of short works by the mind behind The Marriage of Bette and Boo and the edgy comedy Betty’s Summer Vacation. The players are looking to cast the three shorts on January 17th and 18th. Both auditions start at 7pm. They’re looking for actors ages 20 – 70. Aditions consist of readings from the script. No monologues are required, For more info, call the Bay Players at 414-299-9040.