Auditions for The Pilgrim's Progress

Some of the most primal stories are very literal journeys. Having survived for over 300 years, The Pilgrim’s Progress has proven itself quite durable over the years. The story of an Everyman’s journey from the City of Destruction (the world) to the Celestial City (Heaven,) The Pilgrim's Progress has a kind of simple purity to it missing from a great deal of the Christian Bible. This coming October, Acacia Theatre Company will be producing a recent stage adaptation of the ancient story. It’s the first of five journey-themed plays Acacia will be producing for the 2010-2011 season.

Directed by Dustin J. Martin, the Acacia staging of the story makes its way to the stage at Concordia University by way of a script by Tom Key. Key’s 90-minute adaptation of the story was published just last year.

Acacia is looking for 3 women and 4 men ages 17 – 65 for the production. Auditions will be held between 10 am and 1pm on Saturday, August 28th and 6pm.9pm on the 30th at Church in the City on 2648 N. Hackett, Milwaukee. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Performances run from October 29th – November 7th All performances will be held at Concordia University.

To make an appointment to audition call 744-5995 or email acacia at: acacia@acaciatheatre.com